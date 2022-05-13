Second Autopsy on Sankok’s Son Confirms He Died Of Single Gunshot In The Head

The second autopsy conducted on the body of Memusi Sankok, son of nominated MP David Sankok has confirmed he died of a single gunshot in the head.

He will thus be laid to rest tomorrow in Ewaso Nyiro, Narok county.

Detectives had ordered a second autopsy following inconsistencies that were witnessed in the statements by the family members.

The initial report showed that the minor died as a result of a bullet wound through the chin exiting at the top of his head.

But homicide detectives expressed doubts in the first report. The sleuths sought to establish whether the boy indeed took his own life or if others were involved.

Memusi Sankok, who was a Form Four student at Kericho High School, shot himself dead using his father’s firearm on May 2, 2022.

Read: MP Sankok Summoned to Court Over Row with Former Official Driver

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua while condoling with the family accused DCI of playing politics with the death of Memusi.

Gachagua opined that as much as there were inconsistencies in the statements of the family members, they should be allowed to mourn and bury their son peacefully and everything else can follow.

“DCI should give them time and only come back after the burial. Subjecting the family to recording many statements is inhuman. We urge the DCI to exercise understanding and let them bury their child in peace. Let the officers exercise professionalism,” he said.

Memusi was initially set to be buried on Tuesday 10, 2022.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...