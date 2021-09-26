Autopsy Reveals What Killed DJ Evolve’s Mother Mary Hongo – Video

DJ Evolve’s mother Mary Hongo died of abdominal aortic aneurysm, a post-mortem report has revealed.

Abdominal aortic aneurysm is a bulge or swelling in the aorta, the main blood vessel that runs from the heart down through the chest and tummy.

According to the report, the aorta burst open at the time Ms Hongo collapsed, shedding at least three pints of blood which led to her death.

The most common cause of aneurysm atherosclerosis, which is the build-up of fats, cholesterol, and other substances in and on the artery walls. On the other hand, some people are born with a weakness in one of their artery walls.

Speaking after the post-mortem witnessed by members of the family, Ms Hongo’s husband John Orinda said that the family had for a long time thought that she had ulcers.

“She thought that she had ulcers. She would sometimes ask me to buy her panadol (painkillers), which temporarily relieved the pain,” said Orinda.

Ms Hongo collapsed and passed on in her shop in Lucky Summer Estate on Wednesday, after experiencing abdominal pains and difficulty in breathing.

“We were together in the morning, she (even) cooked tea for me before going back to sleep. Later my daughter called me to tell me that she had collapsed and taken to Mama Lucy (hospital),” added Mr Orinda.

The family has asked for privacy to mourn their kin and avoid speculations that may cause unnecessary tensions.

“Let us accept and avoid unnecessary tensions. Let us have a humble time as a family to mourn our mum and give us a befitting send-off,” said Kennedy Ochieng’, the family spokesman.

The burial arrangements are underway.

