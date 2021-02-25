Autopsy Reveals How Businesswoman Caroline Wanjiku Maina Was Killed

Slain businesswoman Caroline Wanjiku Maina died of head injuries inflicted with a blunt object, a post-mortem examination report has revealed.

Rose Thogori, Wanjiku’s elder sister, said the blunt force trauma was inflicted on the deceased’s forehead and back.

The 38-year-old also suffered injuries on her left hip, hand and wrist.

The autopsy was carried out at the Kenyatta Memorial Funeral Home by Dr Charles Muturi on behalf of chief government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor.

“We have been briefed as a family and are satisfied with the results of the post-mortem, ” said Thogori.

“She died out of head injuries after being hit at the forehead and the back. She also had bruises on her hip and her eyes were not gouged out as previously thought owing to it being partially decomposed. They were still there.”

Kahawa Tungu understands that specimens from the deceased’s blood liver and kidney, vaginal swabs, stomach content and nail clippings were picked for further testing.

The deceased, according to the family, will be laid to rest at her parents’ home in Kangari, Murang’a County, on Friday.

Wanjiku’s body was traced to the Kajiado hospital mortuary last Friday by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) after she was reported missing on February 12.

Two of the four suspects, who were arrested after the former Cooperative Bank employee went missing, are reported to have led the detectives to a crime scene in a Kajiado thicket, where they had dumped the deceased’s body after torturing her to death.

The two suspects are Edwin Otieno Odiwuora and Samwel Okoth Adinda.

The other two are Stevenson Oduor Ouma and Mercy Gitiri Mongo.

In their investigations, the detectives established that prior to the victim’s disappearance, she had withdrawn Sh350,000 from her account at one of the Cooperative Banks in Nairobi, before proceeding to meet the first suspect (Edwin) at Ngara for a business deal.

“Innocently driving into her death trap, Wanjiku had made a call to one of her friends, detailing her meeting with Edwin, who was to guide her into boosting her Stima Sacco shares with the withdrawn amount, ” DCI said in a statement on Saturday night.

Once at Ngara, DCI says, Wanjiku was forced into a waiting black KCN 300D Toyota Crown in which Edwin was waiting, before being handcuffed and sandwiched by the other named suspects.

The deceased’s Toyota Axio car was found abandoned in Nairobi’s Kawangware area near Gatina Primary School.

Detectives probing the murder are looking into a possibility that Wanjiku’s death could be linked to a threatening text message sent to her phone.

They are also following leads that her death could be linked to a deal gone sour.

