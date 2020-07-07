Autopsy Report Shows Comedian Kasee Died Of Poisoning

Churchill comedian Joseph Musyoki Kivindu alias Kasee was on Sunday, June 29, 2020 found dead on the roadside in Kinoo, Kiambu County.

Speculations surrounding his death indicated that the funnyman was struggling with alcoholism after relapsing in recent years. Following his death, social media was thrown into a frenzy with comedians casting blame on factors they believed led the young man six feet under as well as raising concerns on the worrying trend.

New details, however, indicate that Kasee died of poisoning after an autopsy on his body was conducted.

According to the Chairman of Comedians in Kenya Society, Ken Waudo, the deceased’s death is being probed by police authorities since poisonous substances were found in his body.

Read: Churchill Show Funny Man Kasee Found Dead On Roadside In Kinoo

“The final results of postmortem conducted on the late comedian indicate that he had drunk from a poisoned chalice (sic). This is now a matter under police investigations so we will not comment further on it,” said Waudo as quoted by Nation.

Earlier, it had been reported that Kasee had left home to join his friends for drinks but never returned.

The deceased was laid to rest last week at Itumunduni Village, Masinga Location, Matuu, Machakos with the ceremony said to have been attended by close family and friends in adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines.

Kasee is survived by a wife and two children.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu