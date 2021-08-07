Autopsy Report Reveals Philomena Njeri, Woman Shot By Husband Was Not Pregnant

An autopsy report has indicated that Philomena Njeri, the woman allegedly shot by her husband was not pregnant.

Earlier reports indicated that the deceased was fatally shot by her spouse, Jonathan Mukundi, after he found out that she was pregnant with her lover’s child.

But according to government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor, Njeri, 30, was not pregnant at the time of her death.

Njeri was shot four times, twice in the head and two other shots in the abdomen.

Mukundi on the other hand suffered a single gunshot wound to the head; with the entry wound on the right side and the exit on the left side, which damaged his brain.

Neighbors and friends who spoke to reporters said the couple disagreed a lot leading to their separation for two months.

They tried to fix things on Monday when they had lunch together and thereafter went home together.

Their remains were discovered in their bedroom on Tuesday evening after a domestic worker raised the alarm.

She had been knocking on their bedroom door without a response, said Kiambu Town OCPD Mohammed Badel.

“Immediately we got the distress call, we entered the house and went to the bedroom, which was locked from the inside,” Badel said.

Mr Badel said the shooting had occurred at least 10 hours before their arrival.

Police recovered a mini-Glock pistol believed to have belonged to Mukundi, a licensed firearm holder.

