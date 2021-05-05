Autopsy Report Reveals Cause of Death of One of Four Kitengela Abductees

One of the four men who disappeared from Kitengela on April 19, Benjamin Imbai, died of strangulation and suffocation.

This is according to an autopsy exam conducted at the General Kago Funeral Home on Tuesday.

The report also showed that the deceased’s body had bruises all over, an indication that there could have been a struggle between him and his killers.

The report further indicates that the marks on his neck and hands show that the perpetrators first handcuffed him, and later used a rope to pin him down and suffocate him.

“On respiratory system…there is muscle and oesophagus bruising while on the cardiovascular system, there are contusions of the major neck blood vessels due to strangulation,” the report read.

His digestive system also had bruises on the orpharynx and posterior tongue, evidence that his killers hit him around the mouth area.

Imbai also had haemorrhage on the conjuctivae of both eyes.

His remains were found in Thika by a plumber working on pipes in Kieni Forest.

The plumber reported the matter to the police at Kamwangi Police Station in Gatundu North who booked the body at General Kago morgue on April 20 at 10.37pm.

“A plumber who was working on water pipes that passes through kieni forest told police that he stumbled on the body of the deceased when he was repairing the water pipes that passes through the forest. We contacted our DCI counterparts from this area and transferred the body to General Kago Funeral Home,” officers privy to the details told the Nation.

The other victims are; Elijah Obuong, Brian Oduor and Jack Anyango.

Obuong’s body has since been recovered in Murang’a.

