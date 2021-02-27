Autopsy Report Reveals Cause Of Death Of Mother, Son In Jogoo Road Killings

A woman and son whose bodies were discovered at their home along Jogoo Road on Tuesday, were suffocated to death.

Charity Kemboi and her 8-year-old son, Allan Kipngetich, were smothered to death.

This was following an autopsy exam conducted by government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor at the Chiromo Mortuary.

The postmortem exam also showed that the third person in the house, Kelvin Kipkoech, 30, died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

“The gentleman died because of carbon monoxide poisoning. I have gotten information that some jiko was found next to him,” Dr Oduor said.

Read: Shock As Bodies Of Woman, 8-year-old Son Are Discovered At Gov’t Staff Housing On Jogoo Road

Police are trying to piece together events leading to the trio’s deaths.

They are looking into the possibility that Kelvin may have suffocated the mother and son before taking his own life.

They are also seeking to establish whether they were all killed and the jiko placed in the room later.

The bodies were discovered by Allan’s father, Kenneth Kiptanui, who received a call from his son’s school. He had apparently not showed up at school on Monday.

His efforts to get in touch with Kemboi proved futile forcing him to visit the government staff quarters.

Police are interrogation a number of people who could help expedite investigations.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu