Autopsy On Ex-LinkedIn Boss Thogori Karago Inconclusive – Police

An autopsy on the remains of Thogori Chege Karago, the former CEO of LinkedIn Africa, was found to be inconclusive.

However, pathologists found blood clots in the brain but did not establish that they were the cause of death.

Kilimani police boss Muturi Mbogo informed reporters that the results were taken for further analysis.

“Her samples were taken for further analysis, and we hope to get the results after two weeks,” said Mbogo.

He added: “We found some medicine used to manage diabetes in her room. It is suspected she had a blood clot in the brain as per the pathologist.”

Karago was last week found dead in her hotel room at Radisson Hotel along Waiyaki Way.

Police officers who were called to the scene said they found the 33-year-old lying motionless in her room on the third floor on January 21.

Then, Mbogo said the deceased did not have any visible injuries, while preliminary investigations showed that she was suffering from Diabetes.

Officers who arrived at the scene said the room was locked from inside, with the woman as the only occupant of the room. Officials in an ambulance that was called to the scene confirmed that she died at 5 pm.

Karago was a former Senior Software Engineer & Product Manager at LinkedIn and the Head of Research and Development for the African continent. She was in charge of monitoring LinkedIn’s expansion across the African continent, with the goal of providing economic opportunities to every African worker.

Prior to this, she had served as the head of the monetization team for LinkedIn’s subscription products, where she and her team were responsible for connecting job seekers with the knowledge and skills they needed to succeed in today’s hiring market.

Until her death, She was also a senior software engineer, product manager, start-up founder, angel investor, advisor, and board member for six startups.

