Authorities Launch Search For Kenyan Keegan Oyugi Who Went Missing In Minessota

Authorities have launched a search for Keegan Oyugi, a Kenyan living in Minnesota who went missing on June 12, 2021.

According to reports on social media, Oyugi, aged 26 was wearing a stripped red and white shirt, dark blue jeans with red and black shoes at the time he went missing.

Local media in Minnesota reveal that Oyugi had sent a text message to his brother indicating that he was heading home but never made it there.

MISSING PERSON ALERT: The Minnetrista Public Safety Department is asking for the public’s help locating 26-year-old Keegan Oyugi. Keegan was last seen around 4 a.m. on Saturday, June 12 leaving the Prior Lake/Savage area on his way to his home in St. Bonifacius. — Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) June 16, 2021

Further reports by Minessota Kenyans Association indicate that a search has been organized where volunteers from different parts of the state are to meet and organize on the way forward on tracing Oyugi.

Regarding his background, Oyugi graduated from Wichita Southeast High School and went on to play basketball at Neosho County Community College in Kansas.

He later moved to Minessota in 2017 and enrolled at Crown College.

Friends and families have called on anyone with information of his whereabouts to report to the relevant authorities.

“Anyone with information should call the Minnetrista Police Department at (952)446-1131 or call 911,” reads the missing person report.

