Authorities Flag Bus Ferrying 100 Youths in Alleged Voter Trafficking Scheme

Authorities have flagged a bus that was ferrying 100 youths from Kilifi to Garissa County in an alleged voter trafficking scheme.

Reports reveal that the youths were being ferried to Garissa’s Ijara Constituency to register as voters ahead of the 2022 elections.

Apparently, the scheme was unraveled following a tip-off by elders. Galole MP Said Hiribae thus raised the matter to authorities who have since taken over the matter.

The MP further condemned the acts terming them unconstitutional and a breach of the law.

“Mimi nikawawekea mtego pale kwa bridge lakini wakapata habari hii ndipo basi ikazunguka pande huu na mimi nikazunguka nikaja kuwangoja hapa. Shida hii nimezungumza na Wafula Chebukati mwenyewe nikampatia habari kuwa kuna wizi wa kura ambao unafanyika huku,” the MP said.

This loosely translates to, “I set a trap at the Tana River bridge…I’ve spoken to IEBC Chair Wafula Cheukati and informed him of the ongoing voter trafficking scheme.”

The youths have been detained at Garsen Police Staton although they shifted the blame on the government stating that they resolved to be bribed to meet their needs that had so far been neglected by the state.

