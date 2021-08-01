Authorities Reveal Babu wa Loliondo’s Cause of Death

The late self-declared Tanzanian miracle healer Ambilikile Mwasapile, popularly known as Babu wa Loliondo, was suffering from severe pneumonia.

The retired Lutheran Church priest died on Friday, July 30 at the age of 86.

Authorities in Tanzania have revealed that Babu developed respiratory problems and fever before he was declared dead at Digodigo Health Centre.

Initial reports indicated that he died after a ‘sudden illness’.

Ngorongoro district commissioner Raymond Mangwala told Eatv.tv. that medical reports indicated Babu had pneumonia.

According to the Tanzanian news outlet, Babu had been ill for five days.

Babu shot to fame in 2010 after declaring himself a miracle healer.

He used a tree known as mugariga to make a non-flavored drink which he administered to patients reporting various chronic diseases.

Between 2010 and 2012, thousands of people, both poor and rich, traveled to Mwasapile’s abode in Samunge village in Loliondo, near Ngorongoro in northern Tanzania, where he administered the drink that allegedly could heal all diseases.

He claimed that he had been shown the miracle-healing tree in a dream, promising all who took his ‘drug’ that they would be healed of all their ailments, including HIV/AIDS.

His popularity would however wane off after it became clear that the concoction he made could not heal anyone, with reports that some people died while waiting in the line or even after taking it.

At the height of his fame, Babu wa Loliondo is reported to have been pocketing a minimum of Sh225,851 every working day.

