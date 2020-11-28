Aukot Accuses Parties Registrar Nderitu Of Bias After Approving Thirdway Alliance Ouster

Expelled Thirdway Alliance party leader Dr Ekuru Aukot has faulted the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties for approving his ouster.

According to Aukot, the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu acted on pressure from external parties hence terms his ouster unlawful.

“As you must be aware, there is pending High Court Petition …and PPDT 16 and 17 of 2020 at the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal, all of which are pending judgment. Your communication is thus an overt violation of article 10 and Chapter 6 of the Constitution which requires you to uphold the rule of law,” part of the letter from Aukot’s advocate reads.

Aukot further threatened to take legal action against the registrar for a violation of his rights.

“Accordingly, we shall be commencing appropriate court action against you and your office to protect the rights of our client in the face of apparent impunity,” the letter further reads.

Last week, the Registrar of Political Parties approved the dismissal of Ekuru Aukot as party leader of Thirdway Alliance Kenya.

In a letter that was seen by Kahawa Tungu addressed to the party’s Secretary-General Fredrick Okango, the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu, however, declined to approve the expulsion of Aukot as a member of Thirdway Alliance Kenya.

“The expulsion of Dr Aukot as a party member did not satisfy the set requirements including article 6.3 of your party constitution. In light of this, the expulsion is hereby declined, ” the letter dated November 18 read.

This is because the charges against Aukot were majorly on his role as party leader and not as a member.

The party had expelled Aukot in September over lack of transparency and financial impropriety.

