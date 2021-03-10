Augustine Nthumbi Named New Nairobi County Regional Commander In Latest Police Changes

Augustine Nthumbi has been named the new Nairobi County Regional Commander in the latest police changes.

Ntumbi now takes over from Rashid Yakub as the latter has been promoted to the rank of Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police (SAIG).

Ntumbi was previously serving as Central regional police boss.

Titus Karuri has ideally been named the new Central region police commander and has been acting as the director of operations at Vigilance House.

At the beginning of the week, Inspector General of police Hilary Mutyambai announced that the National Police Service Commission had approved the promotion of his principal assistant Gideon Munga Nyale, deputy director of National Air Support Department (NASD) Rodgers Mbithi, the director of the Internal Affairs Unit Mohamed Amin and Yakub to the rank of SAIG.

Others who were promoted to the rank of SAIG were the head of Border Patrol Unit college in Kanyonyo Abdulahi Aden, Railways Police commandant Peter Ndung’u, head of logistics at Administration Police Masood Mwinyi and director of personnel at Kenya police headquarters Boniface Maingi.

Others were Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Nairobi Bernard Nyakwaka, Nyanza regional police commander Karanja Muiruri, head of logistics at Mutyambai’s office Patrick Ndunda and DCI’s deputy director of investigations bureau Carey Nyawinda.

Other senior police officers were also promoted from the rank of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to Commissioner of Police (CP). They include 26 Sub County Commanders popularly known as Officers Commanding Police Division (OCPDs).

Also, some 59 DCI officers have been promoted to the Superintendent rank.

Last month, police reshuffles saw to it that 120 traffic cops were moved in efforts to streamline operations.

Also, a new squad was formulated to crack down on rogue traffic cops who have their personal interests on the forefront instead of the job.

The reshuffle detailed cops drawn from Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Bomet, Laikipia, West Pokot, Nandi, Nakuru, Kajiado and Trans Nzoia counties.

“Police will only be deployed in static places when providing free flow of traffic to motorists. I have already sent a team with unmarked vehicles to various counties to check on officers deployed on static traffic checks,” Regional police commander Marcus Ocholla told the Star.

