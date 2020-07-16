New Auditor General Nancy Gathungu Says Her Net-worth Is Ksh30 Million

The New Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu says that she is worth Ksh30.89 million, according to submissions made to MPs during her vetting.

Ms Gathungu told the National Assembly committee on Finance and National Planning that she has assets worth Ksh40.42 million and liabilities of Ksh9.33 million without offering a breakdown.

Members of Parliament on Wednesday approved Nancy Gathungu’s nomination for Auditor General position.

Gathungu was nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta on June 19, pending Parliament’s approval.

MPs described her as a competent professional who will rid government agencies of corruption.

She will serve a single 8-year term.

The office of the AG fell vacant in August 2019 following the retirement of Edward Ouko after his 8-year term expired.

On May 15, 2020, the Public Service Commission (PSC) published the names of 10 candidates who had been shortlisted for the job.

They included Gathungu, Leonard Lari, Edwin Kipkoech, Benson Ochieng, Silvester Ngei and Elizabeth Wangui.

Others were Idris Abdi, Meshack Obiero, Paul Wangila and Denis Theuri.

The post had attracted 64 applicants.

Prior to her nomination, Gathungu worked as the Director of Audit in the Office of the Auditor General.

