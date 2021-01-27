Auditor-General Admints Error In KEMSA Report

The Office of the Auditor-General (OAG) has admitted an error in a report that implicated a company that was allegedly paid Ksh340.9 million for the supply of medical equipment to the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA).

Nanopay, the company in question, is said to have been paid unexplained Ksh340.9 million, but on Tuesday the OAG changed the figure to Ksh34.9 million.

Explaining the error to the National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee, OAG said that the zero had been added by an unknown person, resulting to the error.

It had been reported that Nanopay supplied 50,000 pieces of facemasks at Ksh340.9 million, raising eyebrows at the hefty payments.

The amount for another firm, Shop N Buy, was also changed but the officers could not state the amount.

“We wish to clarify an error occurring in pages 18 and 41 of the special report on the amount of Nanopay,” the auditor said.

The committee chair who is also the Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir has directed auditor-general Nancy Gathungu to furnish the committee with details of the errors.

The directors of Nanopay and Shop N Buy have failed to appear before the committee for a second time.

