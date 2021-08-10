Auctioneers Raid Ngirici’s Runda Home Over Sh5 Million Chopper Debt

Auctioneers raided the home of Kirinyaga Woman Rep Purity Ngirici over a Sh5 million helicopter debt.

NCS Auctioneers stormed the legislator’s Runda home under instruction from Flex Air Charters.

Ngirici is said to have hired chopper services between May 8 and August 17, 2016 incurring a cost of Sh5.9 million.

The county MP paid some of the money but is yet to settle Sh3.9 million of the sum amount.

The auctioneers did not take with them the household items despite having with them a warrant and backing from the police.

It took the intervention of Ngirici’s lawyer, Senator Irungu Kang’ata, to calm the situation down.

The Murang’a senator promised to deliver a cheque to the auctioneers.

“Yes the lawyer (Mr Kang’ata) agreed to drop a check in our office,” Mr Timothy Owuor if NCS Auctioneers said.

Speaking to People Daily, Ngirici said she was unaware of the matter until the auctioneers landed at her home on Monday.

She did, however, point out that she has taken the matter to the Court of Appeal.

“The auctioneers descended at my residence and took away all the household items including a Ksh2 million television set,” she told the daily.

She further linked her woes to her close association with Deputy President William Ruto.

“The whole thing is political; these were my enemies at play. The statement I made over the weekend has really touched them.”

