Good News For Arsenal Fans As Skipper Aubameyang Signs New Three-Year-Deal

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a new three-year deal with the club.

The 31-year-old striker joined the Gunners in January 2018 and won the Premier League Golden Boot in his first full season in 2018-19.

“Signing for this special club was never in doubt,” he said.

“I believe in Arsenal. We can achieve big things together. We have something exciting here and I believe the best is to come for Arsenal.”

Aubameyang scored in Arsenal’s victory at Fulham on Saturday, the first game of the new Premier League season.

The Gabon striker also scored two goals against Chelsea in the FA Cup final in July, securing the Gunners’ place in next season’s Europa League.

“It was important for Pierre-Emerick to stay with us,” said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

“He’s a superb player with an incredible mentality. Being the player to have taken the least amount of time to reach 50 goals with this club tells you everything you need to know about him and his way of working.

“He’s an important leader for the team and a big part of what we’re building. He wants to be up there with the best players in the world and leave his mark. He can achieve that here.”

