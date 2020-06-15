Aubameyang Points Finger At Arsenal Over Delayed Contract Talks

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has subtly accused the club of the delay in concluding contract talks.

The Gabonese will have just one year left on his cureent deal at the end of this year and is reportedly a target of Real Madrid of Spain.

Efforts to get him renew his stay have not yielded much and the player is now shifting the blame to the club.

“I haven’t had any offers recently, of course, but I did speak to the club quite a few months ago, and they know why nothing has happened yet,” Aubameyang told Téléfoot.

Aubameyang is also yet to taste Champions League football with the North Londoners.

In 75 Premier League outings, the former Borussia Dortmund forward has scored impressive 49 goals.

He emerged joint top scorer of the league with 22 goals in his first full season last season, sharing the accolade with Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah and Sadio Manè.

So far he boasts 17 goals in 26 matches.

