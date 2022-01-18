Aubameyang Leaves Afcon After Scandal with Women

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has left the Afcon in Cameroon without kicking a ball for Gabon.

The Arsenal star alongside Mario Lemina were excused on medical grounds to return to their clubs.

Rumours are however abound that the duo were kicked out over indiscipline.

According to media reports, the two players returned to team hotel late in the morning from a night out with girls and caused chaos as they demanded to be let in.

Read: Aubameyang Recovers From Coronavirus, Ready For Action

They have both dismissed the rumours.

“We have problems that are already complicated to solve, then on top of that there are rumours.

“In short, we have health to take care of first and foremost. I won’t go back on these false rumours and I sincerely hope that our team will go as far as possible.”

Midfielder Lemina also took to social media to address the issue, saying on his Instagram Stories: “I’m not even going to feed lies that seek to harm. I have nothing to do (with it).”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...