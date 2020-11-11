Arsenal Skipper Aubameyang Lands In Private Jet For Gabon Duty

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arrived in Libreville, Gabon in a private jet ahead of Wednesday’s 2022 AFCON qualifying match against Gambia.

The striker, who is also the skipper of The Panthers of Gabon, was in action for the Gunners in a 3-0 loss to Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium on Stadium.

The former Borussia Dortmund forward has struggled for goals this season with most of his strikes coming from the spot.

Gabon are in Group D of the campaigns, and are joint leaders alongside Gambia with four points a piece.

Their opening group was a 2-1 win against Angola followed by a draw at DR Congo.

Gambia, who were the perceived underdogs and qualified for the groups from preliminaries, have so far proved their worth, beating Angola 3-1 and drawing 2-2 against DR Congo.

