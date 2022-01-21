Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Is Fit As A Fiddle, Gabonese Skipper Confirms

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says his “heart is absolutely fine” following medical examinations in London after being diagnosed with cardiac lesions at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 32-year-old recently returned to London from the Africa Cup of Nations after being diagnosed with heart lesions following a positive coronavirus test.

Aubameyang posted on Instagram: “I came back to London to do some additional checks, and I’m very happy to say that my heart is absolutely fine and I’m completely healthy!!

“Really appreciate all the messages over the last few days and I’m already back at it.”

The Gunners said last week they had been in touch with Aubameyang and were confident his condition was not serious.

Asked about Aubameyang’s situation on Wednesday, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said at a news conference: “He’s in London and now he’s going through some examinations because we haven’t had any clarity from the Gabon national team about the reasons why he came back.

“Obviously it’s our obligation to make sure that medically he is safe and in good condition. Historically, with everything we’ve done with the player, he has never had that issue.”

Aubameyang, along with Gabon team-mates Mario Lemina and Axel Meye, was shown to have “cardiac lesions” following bouts of Covid-19.

Gabon manager Patrice Neveu has said: “As you know, he’s a key player for Arsenal, although he’s going through a tough period at the moment.

“We still have to report to clubs. And when a player’s health is affected and as you know, they are paid by the club, we have to be reasonable at some point.”

Aubameyang has not featured for Arteta’s side since the club’s 2-1 defeat to Everton in the Premier League on December 6.

He has made 15 appearances across all competitions this season and scored four league goals.

