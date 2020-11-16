Arsenal Star Aubameyang Forced To Spend Night On Airport Floor In Gambia

Arsenal captain Pierre Emerick Aubameyang together with the rest of the Gabon national team was forced to spend last night at Banjul Airport floor.

The Panthers were travelling for their 2022 AFCON qualifying return match against Gambia on Tuesday.

According to reports, the team got stranded after immigration officials confiscated their traveling documents despite providing COVID-19 test results.

They incident, however, only strengthened Aubameyang’s resolve to do well in the game and qualify for the showpiece set for Cameroon.

[Courtesy]“This will not demotivate us,” said Aubameyang, adding that “people need to know and especially that CAF takes these responsibilities. In 2020, we want Africa to grow and this is not how we’re going to get there.”

A win will be enough for Gabon to make a return to AFCON after missing the last edition in Egypt.

