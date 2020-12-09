Arsenal Star Aubameyang Fined Sh1 Million For Disrespecting African Football

Arsenal star Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has been fined Kshs 1 million for publishing “offensive and degrading” material against Confederation of African Football.

Aubameyang took to Twitter to vent his frustrations after spending the night at Banjul Airport together with his Gabonese teammates ahead of their 2022 AFCON qualifying return match against Gambia last month.

“Mr. Pierre Emerick Emiliano François Aubameyang has publicly published offensive and degrading material that undermines the honor and image of the Confederation of African Football,” a statement from CAF reads.

“The CAF Disciplinary Board decided to impose a fine of 10,000 USD for breach of the values of sportsmanship and integrity on the Gabonese Football Federation for the regrettable behavior of the player.”

According to Art. 82 of CAF Disciplinary Code, “National associations, clubs, officials and members, as well as their players, shall respect the principles of loyalty, integrity and sportsmanship.”

Meanwhile, Gambia FA was handed a fined Kshs10 million for un-sportmanship behaviour in neglecting their visitors.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu