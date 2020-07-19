Aubameyang Double Sends Arsenal To Record 21st FA Cup Final

Arsenal are through to a record 21st FA Cup final after beating Manchester City 2-0 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

The North Londoners also hold the record for most FA Cup titles with thirteen.

21 – @Arsenal have reached a record 21st FA Cup final, while the Gunners have also won the competition more than any other side (13). Shift. #ARSMCI pic.twitter.com/kBfVG78RFF — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 18, 2020

Skipper Pierre Emerick Aubameyang was the toast of the night for the coach Mikel Arteta’s side, netting twice in the 19th and 71st minutes to seal the victory.

The Gabon international became just the fourth player to score a brace at Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup history.

4 – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the fourth Arsenal player to score a competitive brace at Wembley Stadium, after Reg Lewis (1950 FA Cup final), Charlie Nicholas (1987 League Cup final) and Alexis Sánchez (2015 FA Cup semi-final). Stage. #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/YN0mB5WdZt — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 18, 2020

The loss ensures City will finish the season without a silverware.

Arsenal will know their opponents in the final on Sunday when Manchester United host Chelsea in the other Manchester-London semifinals clash.

