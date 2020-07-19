in SPORTS

Aubameyang Double Sends Arsenal To Record 21st FA Cup Final

Arsenal [Photo\Courtesy]

Arsenal are through to a record 21st FA Cup final after beating Manchester City 2-0 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

The North Londoners also hold the record for most FA Cup titles with thirteen.

Skipper Pierre Emerick Aubameyang was the toast of the night for the coach Mikel Arteta’s side, netting twice in the 19th and 71st minutes to seal the victory.

The Gabon international became just the fourth player to score a brace at Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup history.

The loss ensures City will finish the season without a silverware.

Arsenal will know their opponents in the final on Sunday when Manchester United host Chelsea in the other Manchester-London semifinals clash.

