Raila Calls For Creation Of One Continental Ministry To Address Health In Africa

African Union (AU) High Representative for Infrastructure Development Raila Odinga has called for unity of African countries amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking during a morning interview with SABC, Odinga called for the formation of Africa’s ministers for Health, Agriculture, so that decisions taken at AU summits don’t have to wait till the next Summit.

According to the ODM leader, Africa should emulate the move by Korea and China to unite and deal with issues facing their citizens together.

“They should be implemented by Africa ministers. We have seen Africans now becoming inventors rather than copiers of other people’s technologies. Economies are limping on their knees but this gives us the opportunity to look at our developmental opportunities,” he added.

Locally, he raised concerns regarding different testing facilities especially across Kenya stating that they need to be increased as a measure to contain the spread of the virus.

“…it is a disease for everybody both white and black. We need to take it seriously. This thing is affecting our people and It is time to be careful and cautious. We will defeat it but after how many causalities? Let us live to tell the story. It is possible and Africa will arise,” he said.

Experts across the globe have predicted massive impacts of COVID-19 on the economies, with some stating that it would take long for the economies to stabilize and businesses regained to normal.

As of today, Coronavirus cases in Africa stand at 49,155 with 1,911 deaths reported and 16,322 recoveries.

Despite the virus being a global pandemic affecting both the wealthy and the poor, its effects on the economy negatively impact the middle-class people who depend on the Jua Kali sector to cater for their daily needs.

Lockdown and curfews instituted in different regions have slowed down businesses and affected productivity massively.

