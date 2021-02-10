Atwoli Warns Journalists Against Having Affairs With Married Women

COTU SG Francis Atwoli has issued a stern warning to journalists who have developed a habit of eyeing married women.

The SG wants journalists to respect people’s wives and refrain from having affairs with married women.

“You can find them (journalists) staring at people’s wives and when you ask them, they will tell you (macho hayana pazia) the eyes cannot choose what to see and what not to see),” Atwoli is quoted by a local publication.

Coincidentally, Atwoli is married to a KTN News Swahili-anchor Mary Kilobi.

Celebrating him on his birthday in 2019, Kilobi treated her husband with a lovely surprise birthday recognition at his office.

Read: Atwoli Rubbishes Claims Of Being Airlifted To Germany For Treatment

Sharing a captivating message on her Instagram page, Mrs Atwoli captioned: “May the Almighty God continue to bless you, keep you strong, Healthy and Happy and May He watch over you for us! Francis Atwoli Ebs Mbs. Unapendwa Ajabu! Happy birthday Mr Amazing! ” Kilobi concluded.

She shared photos of them together as well as one of her feeding her “Mr Amazing” a piece of cake.

Atwoli, who was born on June 6, just turned 71 years old last year and seems to be just getting started.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu