Atwoli Urges Gideon Moi to Ditch OKA, Declares DP Ruto Unfit to Lead Country

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has affirmed that deputy President William Ruto will not be the President of Kenya.

Speaking during the Azimio la Umoja convention happening at Kasarani Stadium, Atwoli said the DP who is also eyeing the country’s top seat, is not fit to lead the country.

“In 2014, I was the first to tell people that this young man William Ruto cannot lead Kenya…” said the trade unionist.

Addressing his party leader and Baringo senator Gideon Moi, Atwoli urged him to join the ODM leader Raila Odinga as he seeks to form the next government.

Atwoli told Moi that they will not leave him behind in their quest to form the government with the former prime minister.

Moi is one of the four One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals. The others are; Musalia Mudavadi of ANC, Moses Wetangula of Ford-Kenya and Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka.

“I want to assure you Raila that we won’t leave Gideon in Oka… Moi told us not to leave you behind. We will not leave you in Oka…We will not leave you in Oka,” said Atwoli to the excitement of the crowd.

Moi is the only co-principal who graced the event after the other three declined invitation.

Mudavadi said he had personal engagements while Kalonzo was reportedly out of the country on official business.

“I will not be able to attend because of my personal engagements. Raila Odinga is a worthy competitor, I wish him well because tomorrow will clearly be his day in the sun,” Mudavadi said via social media.

Earlier reports indicated that Wetangula had not been invited to the event.

He has been accused of secretly working with the deputy president.

