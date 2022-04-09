Atwoli to DP Ruto: There’s Nothing Like Bottom-up Economic Model

COTU SG Francis Atwoli has dismissed Deputy President William Ruto’s bottom-up economic model as a ploy to hoodwink Kenyans.

Atwoli who was speaking earlier today in a meeting attended by over 50 affiliate unions in preparation for next month’s Labour Day celebrations castigated the DP for his unrealistic approach to solving Kenyans’ issues.

According to the vocal Union chief, it is impossible to implement Ruto’s bottom-up economic model as the only way to grow an economy is by putting up proper policies that enhance economic growth.

Atwoli asked the DP to woo investors directly and indirectly instead of promising an economic model that will not see the light of day.

Read: Address Me as COTU SG, Atwoli Hits Back at Hussein Mohamed

“I did basic economics and there is nothing like bottom-up. If someone tells you about it, he is probably insulting you. You cannot empower a poor person using a poor person. The only way to grow the economy is by putting proper policies that can spur general economic growth,” Atwoli said.

The SG also weighed in on the move by ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi to shelve his presidential bid aside in favour of Ruto.

According to Atwoli, the reverse should have happened. For instance, Mudavadi has stayed longer in politics and foreseen different administrations thus putting him as the most qualified.

Thus, Atwoli says DP Ruto should’ve supported Mudavadi’s Presidential ambitions rather than what took place.

“Yeye hafai atolee William Samoei Ruto kofia, Ruto ndiye anafaa kumtolea kofia,” Atwoli said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...