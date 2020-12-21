Atwoli Rubbishes Claims Of Being Airlifted To Germany For Treatment

Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has rubbished claims that he is ailing and has been flown out of the country for treatment.

Atwoli termed the reports as propaganda adding that he is in perfect health and very busy executing his duties to workers.

“Avoid the propaganda circulating on social media platforms that I have been airlifted to Germany for treatment. I am in good and perfect health and busy executing my duties as entrusted by Kenyan and African workers,” he wrote.



The sentiments were further echoed by the workers’ Union revealing that the SG was doing fine adding that he had attended a meeting earlier.

The Union linked the fake news to rival political groups led by blogger Dennis Itumbi.

“The COTU-K Secretary-General @AtwoliDza this morning attended an NSSF Board of Trustees Meeting. The propaganda circulating on social media by a known political group being led by @OleItumbi should be treated with the contempt it deserves,” reads the tweet.



Concerns were raised after Atwoli went silent considering he has been very vocal regarding politics, more so the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

