Atwoli Meets Raila, Uhuru Allies For A “Political Consultative Meeting”

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) secretary-general Francis Atwoli on Sunday hosted President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga’s allies in what he termed as a “political consultative meeting”.

Among those who attended the meeting at Atwoli’s Ildamat Home in Kajiado include Junet Mohammed, David Murathe, Peter Kenneth, James Orengo, and Hon Raphael Tuju.

Mohammed is the Suna East MP and also co-chairs the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Secretariat, while David Murathe is the Jubilee Party Vice-chairman and a close ally of President Kenyatta. James Orengo is the Siaya Senator, the Minority Leader and also a close ally of Raila Odinga while Raphael Tuju is the Secretary-general for Jubilee Party and a close ally of President Kenyatta.

The meeting comes a few days after Deputy President William Ruto made public his differences with President Kenyatta in an interview with Citizen TV.

Read: How I Was Pushed Away From My Place In Government – DP William Ruto

He accused President Kenyatta of sidelining him in government operations, and instead opting to work with the opposition and “cabals”.

“The style changed and it is the prerogative of the President being the boss…Because of change of style, priorities changed. Big 4 Agenda slowed down. My space was taken up by other people. It became urgent to change the constitution,” said Ruto

“The President has broken no law…he has chosen a different style and it is his prerogative…My advice, when sought, has been forthright and honest. If the President decides to elevate other people, consult more with the former leader of Opposition, I have taken it with grace. You have not heard me complain.”

Atwoli’s meeting also comes at a time both houses are set to convene a special sitting to discuss the BBI report, which precedes a possible referendum.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu