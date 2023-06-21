Atwoli Among Seven Appointed to DPP Recruitment Selection Panel

President William Ruto has selected a seven-person committee for the recruitment of the next Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The head of state appointed Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) secretary general Francis Atwoli, and Twalib Mbarak, CEO of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Others listed in the gazette notice dated June 21 include; Mary Kimenye, Shadrack Mose (solicitor general), Mary Maungu, Roseline Odede and Richard Obwocha.

This comes after the immediate former DPP Noordin Haji returned to the National Intelligence Service (NIS) as the director general.

Haji took over from Philip Kameru who had been at the helm of NIS since September 2014.

“I have full confidence that with the experience you have gathered over the years, having worked in the intelligence service for many years and in other senior government positions such as the DPP, you have assembled knowledge and experience to be able to discharge your responsibility,” said President William Ruto after Haji’s swearing in ceremony at the State House.

