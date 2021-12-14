Attempted Robbery Turns Fatal After Thug Killed By Accomplice In Mukuru kwa Reuben

A thug was killed by an accomplice in a botched robbery at an engineering company in Mukuru kwa Reuben, Nairobi, on Monday morning.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the thugs armed with crude weapons had gained access to David Engineering company in kwa Reuben, Makadara sub-county and came face to face with the firm’s guard identified as Ondieki.

The security guard who had initially noticed two dark silhouettes jump over the perimeter issued a warning against any further movement but the defiant thugs advanced towards him.

In an attempt to foil the robbery, a struggle ensued between Ondieki and the thugs.

“In a classic case of the hunter becoming the hunted, one of the thugs attempted to stab Ondieki using a knife but Ondieki dashed down and the knife went straight to one of his accomplice’s eye, killing him on the spot,” DCI said.

Shocked by the sudden turn of events, the knife-wielding assailant immediately dropped his killer weapon and fled the scene, as Ondieki gave a spirited chase, police said.

The courageous guard is currently receiving treatment for minor injuries he sustained during the incident.

Meanwhile, crime scene detectives processed the scene and recovered the murder weapon, which police said will provide crucial leads into the identity of the stray assailant.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations honours Ondieki for his bravery and will be celebrating this Christmas with him & his family, to encourage him and other guards to continue discharging their duties fearlessly,” DCI hailed Ondieki.

