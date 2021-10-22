Athletes March Against Gender Based Violence Following Agnes Tirop’s Murder

Athletes took to Eldoret streets to protest against Gender Based Violence (GBV) on Friday.

The unprecedented move follows the gruesome murder of one of their own, Agnes Tirop two weeks ago.

Happening now in Eldoret. Athletes in huge march to protest Gender Based Violence following the gruesome and senseless murder of Olympian and record holder. #AgnesTirop PHOTOS courtesy Chepkwony. pic.twitter.com/aVmcKBQJtp — Mutwiri Mutuota (@MutwiriMutuota) October 22, 2021

25-year-old Tirop body which had stab wounds was found lying on her bed in Iten with his husband Ibrahim Rotich the main suspect.

Rotich who was on the run, has since been arrested and arraigned pending trail.

At the time of his death, Tirop was the reigning 10k world record holder.

She represented Kenya in the Tokyo Olympics finishing fourth in the women’s 5000m.

Her death sparked outrage with President Uhuru Kenyatta ordering immediate probe.

