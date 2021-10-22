in SPORTS

Athletes March Against Gender Based Violence Following Agnes Tirop’s Murder

Agnes Tirop, march against gbv
Athletes March Against Gender Based Violence in Eldoret. [Courtesy]

Athletes took to Eldoret streets to protest against Gender Based Violence (GBV) on Friday.

The unprecedented move follows the gruesome murder of one of their own, Agnes Tirop two weeks ago.

25-year-old Tirop body which had stab wounds was found lying on her bed in Iten with his husband Ibrahim Rotich the main suspect.

Rotich who was on the run, has since been arrested and arraigned pending trail.

Read: Agnes Tirop’s Property Changed Ownership While She Was In Japan – Family

At the time of his death, Tirop was the reigning 10k world record holder.

She represented Kenya in the Tokyo Olympics finishing fourth in the women’s 5000m.

Her death sparked outrage with President Uhuru Kenyatta ordering immediate probe.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Agnes TiropEldoretGender Based Violence (GBV)

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Cops aid Wanjala escape

Cops Accused of Aiding Wanjala’s Escape from Cells Released on Bail
Easy Coach

Gov’t Gives PSV Operators Green Light to Resume Night Travel