Atheists In Kenya Ask Prophet Owuor To Raise Nkaissery Or Forever Hold His Peace

Atheists in Kenya have challenged Prophet Owuor to resurrect the Retired Major General Joseph Nkaissery or forever hold his peace.

Atheists in Kenya through a tweet dated 8 July issued the challenge since the man of God had in the recent past raised a woman from the dead.

It was said that he had raised the woman by simply sending a text message to the deceased’s husband.

“All is well” the self-confessed prophet’s text read.

The news had his followers chanting, “Jehova, amefufua, Mama Rosa, anatembea”.

Atheists now want Owuor to resurrect former CS Nkaissery who passed on Saturday morning.

“We are asking Prophet Owuor to resurrect Nkaissery from the dead or forever shut up about his miracles!” the association posed.

The prophet is yet to respond and the late CS’s burial date is drawing closer and closer.

