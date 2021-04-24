At Least 900 Kenyans Caught Up In India Covid-19 Crisis

At least 900 Kenyans are caught up in the Covid-19 crisis in India.

The Kenyan authorities have reportedly raised concerns over the spike of Covid-19 cases in India and have called on Kenyan nationals to register their details with the Kenya High Commission in New Delhi as the state finds a way forward.

Through a notice by the Kenyan High Commissioner Willy Bett, Kenyans have also been advised to form Whatsapp groups and inform the embassy to ease communication.

The raising Covid-19 cases in India have raised concerns both locally and internationally.

As of yesterday, the country posted the highest daily infections with 332, 730 new cases and 2,263 deaths.

In Kenya on the other hand, as of yesterday 773 people contracted Covid-19 from a sample size of 7,036 tested in 24 hours.

Total confirmed positive cases in the country now stand at 155,165 from 1,631,699 cumulative tests conducted so far.

236 patients were in the ICU, 53 of whom were on ventilatory support and 153 on supplemental oxygen. 30 patients were on observation.

