in NEWS

At least 20 Dead After Bus Ferrying People to Wedding Plunges into River Enziu in Mwingi

school bus
School bus plunges into River Enziu in Mwingi (Courtesy)

At least 20 people have been reported dead after a bus that was ferrying people to a wedding plunged into River Enziu in Mwingi, Kitui County.

In videos making rounds on social media, the bus was captured shortly before it plunged into the river with passengers screaming for help.

Confirming the incident, Mwingi East Sub-County Police Commander Joseph Yakan said 10 passengers have been rescued.

Reports indicate that the bus was carrying 30 passengers who were members of Mwingi Catholic Church. They were traveling to Nuu area from Mwingi town for a wedding.

According to the sub-county commander,  the accident was caused by water tides that were too strong hence sweeping the bus into the river despite the driver trying to take control of the situation.

More to follow:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

MwingiRiver Enziu

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

pastor ng'ang'a, king kaka

Pastor Ng’ang’a’s Sasa TV Shut Down for Six Months for Airing Inappropriate Content
Raila Odinga

Raila Odinga Attends the ‘Koth Biro’ Tournament in Support of Local Talent (Photos)