At least 20 Dead After Bus Ferrying People to Wedding Plunges into River Enziu in Mwingi

At least 20 people have been reported dead after a bus that was ferrying people to a wedding plunged into River Enziu in Mwingi, Kitui County.

In videos making rounds on social media, the bus was captured shortly before it plunged into the river with passengers screaming for help.

Confirming the incident, Mwingi East Sub-County Police Commander Joseph Yakan said 10 passengers have been rescued.

This is what Kitui county has been undergoing under the leadership of @mamangilu she claims development is yoghurt check her TL when Mwingi doesn’t have proper services. We thought the rains would be a blessing but it is turning out to be something else. Kambaland is in grief. pic.twitter.com/6IlC6t7v5V — Bobby Vj (@BobbyVj) December 4, 2021

Reports indicate that the bus was carrying 30 passengers who were members of Mwingi Catholic Church. They were traveling to Nuu area from Mwingi town for a wedding.

According to the sub-county commander, the accident was caused by water tides that were too strong hence sweeping the bus into the river despite the driver trying to take control of the situation.

More to follow:

