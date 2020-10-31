At least 100 Billion Messages Are Exchanged On Whatsapp Daily- Mark Zuckerberg

Whatsapp is now delivering roughly 100 billion messages every day, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed during the third quarter’s earnings call this week.

The popular instant messaging app first recorded more than 100 billion messages sent on Christmas Eve in 2019. Apparently, that is the day Whatsapp always tops its engagement figures and in previous years, the day when the app experiences hitches.

2019 saw all the 100 billion messages go smoothly without any hick-ups, perhaps due to the fact that the company anticipated and prevented any issues.

As of 2016, both Facebook and Whatsapp delivered roughly 60 billion messages a day and the numbers have grown since then. However, the company seems to be competing with itself as no other messaging app has recorded such high traffic.

Apple CEO, Tim Cook, said that Facetime and iMessenger were seeing record usage, but did not share specific figures. WeChat, which has about a billion users worldwide,is quite behind in its numbers too.

Jan Kuom, Former Whatsapp CEO, revealed that users were already exchanging at least 50 billion messages a day in 2014. At the time, the messaging app had less than 500 million users. Whatsapp now has at least 2 billion users worldwide.

“This year we’ve all relied on messaging more than ever to keep up with our loved ones and get business done,” tweeted Will Cathcart, head of WhatsApp.

The popularity of the app no doubt spurred the development of Whatsapp Pay, which is yet to be rolled out after it was suspended in Brazil during its pilot.

“We are proud that WhatsApp is able to deliver roughly 100B messages every day and we’re excited about the road ahead,” said Cathcart.

