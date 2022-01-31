At Least 10 Passengers Killed After Matatu Runs Over IED In Mandera

At least 10 people have been killed and a number injured after a bus they were traveling in ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Mandera County on Monday.

Kahawa Tungu understands the incident occured on the Arabia-Mandera Highway on Monday morning. The matatu was ferrying an unknown number of passengers to Mandera town.

Eyewitnesses, who spoke to the media, said the number of fatalities may increase because many of the survivors suffered serious injuries.

North Eastern new regional commander George Seda said eight people were seriously injured.

The police boss confirmed that security teams have been deployed to pursue perpetrators suspected to be members of terror group Al-Shabaab.

More to follow

