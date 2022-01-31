At Least 10 Passengers Killed After Matatu Runs Over IED In Mandera

At least 10 people have been killed and a number injured after a bus they were traveling in ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Mandera County on Monday.

Kahawa Tungu understands the incident occured on the Arabia-Mandera Highway on Monday morning. The matatu was ferrying an unknown number of passengers to Mandera town.

Eyewitnesses, who spoke to the media, said the number of fatalities may increase because many of the survivors suffered serious injuries.

North Eastern new regional commander George Seda said eight people were seriously injured.

The police boss confirmed that security teams have been deployed to pursue perpetrators suspected to be members of terror group Al-Shabaab.

The militants are notorious in the region often taking advantage of the porous Kenya-Somalia border.

The attack comes days after several western nations warned of an attack in the capital Nairobi.

In separate alerts on Thursday, France, Dutch, Germany and US authorities urged their nationals to exercise caution while visiting public places in the country especially in Nairobi.

“There is a persistence of serious threats against Western nationals in Kenya. There is a real risk targeting public places frequented by foreign nationals (restaurants, hotels, leisure venues, shopping malls, etc.), particularly in Nairobi,” France said.

“Therefore, people in Kenya are advised to exercise extreme vigilance and avoid frequent-ing these public places in the coming days, including this weekend.”

