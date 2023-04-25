Asus Announces Zenbook S13 OLED, World’s Thinnest and Lightest Ultrabook

ASUS has announced the exciting new Zenbook S13 OLED (UX5304), the world’s slimmest 13.3-inch OLED laptop.

It is also the most eco-friendly Zenbook, and takes the brand’s signature qualities of ultraportable design, sustainability, and on-the-go performance to a new level, proving conclusively that less can be more.

With a world-beating super-slim 1-centimeter profile and a super-light 1kg chassis, the sophisticated Zenbook S13 OLED delivers no-compromise performance, connectivity, and battery life, making it the epitome of ultraportable design, and is finished in brand-new Basalt Gray or classic Ponder Blue.

It is also designed with the environment and carbon neutrality firmly in mind, using recycled metals and plastics in its construction, FSC Mix-certified packaging, an elegant new eco-friendly plasma ceramic aluminum for the Basalt Gray model, and halogen-free electronics, to make this the most eco-friendly Zenbook model.

The Zenbook series excels at delivering unrivaled on-the-go performance, and Zenbook S13 OLED is no exception, harnessing the power of up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with 32 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 1 TB SSD.

For immersive true-to-life visuals, Zenbook S13 OLED has a gorgeous 16:10 2.8K (2880 x 1800) ASUS Lumina OLED display that is Dolby Vision certified, with Pantone Validated color rendering and VESA Display HDR True Black 500 certification, ensuring incredible detail and the deepest black levels.

Super-slim and super-light

To achieve the super-slim 1 cm profile and super-light 1 kg weight of Zenbook S13 OLED, several advanced techniques and materials are used in its design and construction to reduce the weight and dimensions compared to the previous generation, without compromising performance, connectivity or battery life.

Display layer infusion: To achieve the incredibly slim profile, we’ve embedded a thinner yet fully featured FHD IR camera directly into the CNC-machined lid. We’ve also used a specially designed ultraslim OLED panel, resulting in a lid that’s 30% slimmer.

Optimized internal layout: By using precision CNC machining, we make more space available in the interior for components. We use circuit boards with fewer layers and a higher wiring density, with many more transistors, giving better performance with less weight in a more compact space. The motherboard is precision-engineered to house an additional, ultrathin fan that increases airflow for better cooling. This makes the lower part of the laptop about 25% slimmer.

Materials choice: To minimize weight, durable and lightweight magnesium-aluminum alloy is used for the keyboard deck, formed with a CNC cutting process to create a rigid structure that doesn’t need any extra support. An extremely thin glass covering is used for the touchpad, resulting in a further 25% reduction in thickness in the keyboard deck.

The result is a class-defining ultraportable laptop that takes thin and light to a whole new level without compromises: it supports up to 14 hours of video streaming, while offering improved cooling and performance compared to its predecessor. And despite its world-beating compact dimensions, Zenbook S13 OLED retains full usability and features a comprehensive set of standard I/O ports.

