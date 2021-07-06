Internet Exchange Point Provider Asteroid Sets up Nairobi Operations at iColo NBO1 Facility

Asteroid and iColo have been together since 2018, and Asteroid operates its

Mombasa internet exchange point at iColo MBA1 since early 2020.

Mombasa internet exchange point at iColo MBA1 since early 2020. Asteroid will operate the second city in Kenya, Nairobi, and has chosen to deploy one of its Nairobi IXP points of presence at iColo’s NBO1.

Internet Exchange Point provider Asteroid is rolling out its services in Nairobi, with operations expected to start at the beginning of Q3,2021. The company specializes in the deployment and management of local internet exchange points.

Internet exchange points provide a local access point for networks, including internet

services providers and content providers enabling them to interconnect in order to exchange their traffic at better costs and in a more resilient and rapid way.

Exchanging Internet traffic locally decreases the need for and dependency on IP transit with a promise of enhancing the Internet experience of the local businesses and end-users.

Read: Top Zambian Internet Provider Paratus Launches 100GB Metro Fibre Ring

Carrier-neutral facility provider iColo which is present in both Mombasa and

Nairobi will partner with Android to launch the new IXP in their

data centre in Nairobi (NBO1).

“This will add up to the diversity of peers spanning from service providers to financial services institutions to enterprises” explains Android CEO, Remco van MooK.

Launched in August 2017, iColo NBO1 houses a total capacity of 280 racks while

accommodating 825 KW of IT power. Any NBO1 tenant owning their own autonomous

system number (ASN) will be able to exchange traffic via the Asteroid Nairobi IXP by

requesting and using 1Gbps, 10Gbps or 100Gbps ports.

Business peers are invited to be a part of the Asteroid community.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu