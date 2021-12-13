Assault Case Involving Ndichu Brothers, Murgor Sisters Takes New Twist

The assault case involving the Ndichu brothers, Murgor sisters has taken a new twist after the Directorate Public Prosecution (DPP) ordered the prosecution of the sisters.

Details reveal that while the two brothers were taking plea in the assault and malicious damage to property case, the DPP directed the two sisters, Stephanie and Cheryl Murgor to be charged with fighting in public and assault.

According to their lawyer Philip Murgor, the sisters are thus expected to appear in court on December 14, 2021, for a possible plea taking.

“The ladies are ready. We will be in court. The police contacted us with the unfortunate news and we are set. The girls want justice,” Murgor said.

Last month, the Ndichu brothers sought to have the Murgor sisters arrested for assaulting and causing harm to a woman identified as Munira Hassan Mohamed on October 17 at Ole Sereni Hotel.

Through their lawyer Edwin Sifuna, the twins denied offering to settle the matter out of court while accusing the sisters of trying to intimidate the DPP, DCIO Lang’ata through their ‘old network.’

“Contrary to what the Murgor Sisters are claiming, our clients have made no offers at all to settle this matter because they firmly believe in due process,” said Sifuna.

Sifuna added, “The Murgor Sisters must be reminded that the ODPP is an independent office not subject to direction or control of anyone, including famous uncles.”

