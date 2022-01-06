Aspirants who Fuel Violence Ahead of ODM Nominations to Be Disqualified

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party will disqualify aspirants who fuel violence ahead of the party primaries.

According to John Mbadi, the ODM Chairperson, the party’s NEC has issued directives for tangible grounds for those aspirants who use violence to be disqualified.

This, Mbadi says is aimed to restore peace and sanity in the party and do away with goons who are soiling the party’s good name.

“For years ODM has been branded as chaotic and violent during nominations and we are about to change this narrative as we have directed the board to first eliminate violent aspirants so as to pave way for other contenders,” stated Mbadi.

Mbadi sentiments were echoed by Suba MP Millie Adhiambo who added that at the end of the day democracy prevails.

“In as much as the aim of preliminaries is to ensure the party emerges victorious at the end of the day, peace, fairness, and democracy would still be maintained,” added the Suba South Member of Parliament.

This comes as the ODM Party has instituted changes to ensure the leader, Raila Odinga clinches the country’s top seat ahead of the 2022 polls.

In September last year, the Party picked Mohammed Hamid Khamis as the Mombasa County Chairperson. Khamis is Joho’s step-brother.

Prior to that, the party ousted Governor Amason Kingi as the Kilifi Chairperson over claims of disloyalty.

He was replaced by Ganze MP Teddy Mwambire.

The party said this was done in a bid to solidify the Coastal region votes which is among Odinga’s strong holds.

