Asian Man Allegedly Killed By Elephant During Excursion in Maralal

A 50-year-old Asian man identified as Robert Cullens Murimi has allegedly been killed by a stray elephant at the Nkoteiya Conservancy in Maralal.

According to Citizen Digital, the deceased was in the company of his business partner, Jordin, and three KWS rangers.

It was during the excursion that the five men were attacked by the elephant. The four managed to get away leaving the deceased behind.

A police report filed by a senior warden at KWS Maralal station indicated that Murimi appeared to have been attacked by an elephant.

Reports indicate that the body of the deceased had multiple injuries but no indication whether they were consistent with an animal attack.

His remains were flown to Nairobi shortly after the incident.

In March 2020, a woman was trampled by an elephant at Olgulului Group Ranch in Olmoti Area, Kajiado County.

The woman was collecting firewood in a thicket when she was attacked by the jumbo.

“The incident was reported to our team in Amboseli National Park by a lady who had accompanied the deceased to collect firewood, ” KWS said in a statement.

The patrol team that responded to the scene secured the body and later transferred it to Loitoktok mortuary for postmortem.

“Our team on the ground has reached out to the bereaved family to console and comfort them following this unfortunate incident. We convey our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” added KWS.

