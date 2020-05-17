Asian Community in Kisumu Hailed for Supporting Nyando Flood Victims

Victims of floods in Kabonyo Kanyagwal Ward, Nyando Sub-county in Kisumu County over the weekend received food and sanitary towels aid from a group of Asian Community under the flagship programme SIKH AID.

At least 10 schools in the area have been flooded, leaving only five to host the victims.

Water in Lake Victoria has hit the highest levels in over 50 years, at 13.45 metres, causing widespread flooding in surrounding areas.

“With the ongoing rains expected to continue, the water levels may rise further, aggravating the challenges of flooding especially on the Kenyan side that has more rivers that drain into Lake Victoria,” said Lake Victoria Basin Commission executive secretary Ali-Said Matano.

There is also fear of diseases out break like cholera, typhoid and malaria due to collapse of pit latrines occasioned by the floods.

Read: Safaricom Foundation Partners With Kenya Red Cross To Support Families Affected By Floods

Kisumu governor Prof Anyang Nyongo has been urged by residents to disband the disaster management unit which they say has not been working to unclog or de-silt water ways or canals which have also worsened the flood situation.

Most roads have been rendered impassable, making it hard for the sick to reach hospitals and aid to reach victims.

The government has also been urged to construct dams and dykes along River Nyando and complete Soin Dam to regulate the water flow from Rift Valley.

It is estimated that since the floods started in April, at least 237 people have lost their lives, while thousands of families have been displaced.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu