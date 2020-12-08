in ENTERTAINMENT

American Singer Ashanti Vacationing In Nairobi (Photos)

American singer Ashanti Douglas but best known by her stage moniker, Ashanti, is in Kenya.

The actress cum record producer landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on December 7.

The award winning artist will be enjoying her stay in Nairobi at the Hemingways Nairobi hotel.

Here are some photos of the former Murder Inc signee in Kenya’s capital:

It however remains unclear how long Ashanti will be in the city under the sun.

In 2019, American star Selena Gomez was in Kenya for community work.

The Heart Wants What It Wants crooner visited schools under construction in collaboration with the WE Organization.

Also gracing the beach with her presence was supermodel, Naomi Campbell who posed for a nude British Vogue shoot at an undisclosed location.

“First drop of Golden Hour 🌅 BTS in Kenya for @britishvogue July 2019 🇰🇪 #NAOMIAFRICA.”

