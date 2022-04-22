in SPORTS

Asbel Kiprop: Mwai Kibaki Motivated Athletes

kibaki
Gold Medalist Asbel Kiprop. [Courtesy]

Olympics Gold medalist in 1500m Asbel Kiprop has mourned departed former Head of State President Mwai Kibaki saying that he motivated athletes.

Kibaki passed on Friday at 90 years. He was Kenya’s third president after the founding father Jomo Kenyatta and Daniel Arap Moi.

“Mzee Kibaki motivated many Kenyan athletes by appreciating us every time we make Kenya proud. He changed the narrative around the sport and strengthened relations between the Sport and the (armed) forces.”

Read: Former President Mwai Kibaki is Dead

On his part, former Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama said Kenya has lost a statesman.

“The country has lost a statesman. Sending peace, comfort, courage, and lots of love to his family at this time of sorrow. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Asbel kipropMwai Kibaki

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

lewis hamilton chelsea

Arsenal Fan Lewis Hamilton Says It Would Be A Dream To Be Part Of Chelsea Ownership
Titter testing shops

Twitter’s Upcoming Edit Button Likely to Show Edit History