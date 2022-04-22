Asbel Kiprop: Mwai Kibaki Motivated Athletes

Olympics Gold medalist in 1500m Asbel Kiprop has mourned departed former Head of State President Mwai Kibaki saying that he motivated athletes.

Kibaki passed on Friday at 90 years. He was Kenya’s third president after the founding father Jomo Kenyatta and Daniel Arap Moi.

“Mzee Kibaki motivated many Kenyan athletes by appreciating us every time we make Kenya proud. He changed the narrative around the sport and strengthened relations between the Sport and the (armed) forces.”

On his part, former Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama said Kenya has lost a statesman.

“The country has lost a statesman. Sending peace, comfort, courage, and lots of love to his family at this time of sorrow. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

