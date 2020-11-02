Ghanaian Footballer Asamoah Gyan Returns Home, Signs For Local Club

Former national captain Asamoah Gyan, 34, has returned to play his club football in Ghana in a move hoped to boost the local league.

Gyan, the top goalscorer in Black Stars’ history with 51 goals, has joined Legon Cities on a one-year renewable deal.

“I’m happy to join this club because they have a future plan for Ghana football,” said Gyan, who had been a free agent, on social media.

“We think that if he comes to Ghana to play, he will lift the ground of Ghanaian football and the other professional Ghanaian football superstars who have left will also come back to lift the Ghana league,” said Gyan’s agent, Sammy Anim.

The former BBC African Footballer of the Year turned down offers from Qatar and elsewhere to secure his return to the Ghanaian game.

“I know Gyan is going to make an impact, like he did in Dubai and other countries,” added Anim.

The forward’s sole previous club in Ghana was Liberty Professionals, who he left in 2003 to embark on a career that incorporated spells in Italy, France, England, Turkey, China and the United Arab Emirates.

During an illustrious international career, Gyan not only scored at several Africa Cup of Nations but also became the highest scoring African in World Cup history – with six goals.

